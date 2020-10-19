“Here in the US drought continues to be the buzz word, with no end in sight,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Drought expansion is currently predicted to spread throughout the western US into the Midwest, and last at least until January. There is some rain built into the forecast that will help, but unless significantly more than expected, not enough to change the dialogue yet.”
“The wheat market traded higher on global crop concerns from extended periods of hot/dry weather conditions,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Egypt plans to eliminate their charges for fumigation and weeding out dead insects that are found in imports of wheat. Dryness continues across the US Southern Plains this week.”