Wheat

There are some good risk/reward opportunities in the wheat market, Blue Line Futures said, as September wheat futures have been mostly range bound in recent memory. “We are moving our bias into bullish territory at the low end of the range.”

“There remains concern about global demand for wheat,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Talk of higher Russia crop and exports offers resistance. EU wheat exports are up but drop in EU corn crop could increase demand for feed wheat. Talk of increase Ukraine grain exports offers resistance but quality of first corn cargo to Lebanon is in question.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

