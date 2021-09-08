“Wheat was pressured today by the larger than expected Stats Canada stocks estimate, and a stronger Dollar didn’t help matters,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “FSA’s early released acreage report showed 604,990 failed acres of wheat. Stats Canada estimated their All Wheat stocks at 5.705 mmt, well above the average guess of 4.8 mmt and also above last year’s level.”
“Wheat futures continue to slide lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher than expected Canada July 31 wheat stocks trigger new selling. This followed a higher than expected estimate of Australia wheat crop… Some rain in parts of Canada may slow harvest there. Russia wheat acres remain dry for the spring crop and planting of the 2022 winter crop.”