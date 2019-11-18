Wheat turned around today on good technical support, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “If we are to get past option expiration and break down below support, there’s probably 15-20 cents of potential risk,” he said. He said funds might be liquidating long positions, which brings caution with the wheat market.
The market saw some support as corn and soybean spreads saw liquidation, ADM Investor Services said. “Wheat prices may be supported by a pickup in export trade,” they said.
