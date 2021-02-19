Wheat futures were unchanged overnight after yesterday’s rebound from Wednesday’s price drop. May contracts have reclaimed all of Wednesdays losses, underpinned by a 35 point drop in the dollar overnight and news that the 10 t0 15% of the crop that was heading in Texas may be gone due to the recent weather. However, the market is still bumping up against top-of-the-range resistance as long range weather maps suggest more normal temperatures in the 90-day forecast, according to Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Thursday that it had downgraded its forecast for Russia’s 2021 wheat crop to 76.2 million metric tons from 77.7 million tons due to unfavorable weather conditions and upcoming state export taxes.