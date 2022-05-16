 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

India announced over the weekend that it would ban wheat exports. This was probably responsible for the sharply higher wheat trade last night, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. India is concerned about food security. USDA projects the country will export about 4% of global wheat exports. “India was never going to fix the world’s wheat markets,” he said. “This is simply additional fuel to the fire. It doesn’t take much to move this wheat market. This is the news that sparked the rally in wheat and probably helped to drag the row crops along this morning.”

U.S. farmers are expected to produce 1.17 billion bushels of winter wheat this year, according to the crop production report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. In NASS’s first winter wheat production forecast for 2022, production is expected to decrease 8% from 2021. As of May 1, the U.S. yield is expected to average 47.9 bushels per acre, down 2.3 bushels from last year’s average of 50.2 bushels per acre.

CropWatch Weekly Update

