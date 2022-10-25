 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat markets are lower “on lack of demand and forecasts suggesting rain for the U.S. and Argentina,” CHS Hedging said. Winter wheat seedings are at 79%, a 10 point increase from last week.

“Russia wheat export prices are lowest and offers resistance,” ADM Investor Services said. “Status of Ukraine export corridor is key with managed funds are short Chicago wheat futures.”

Grain futures prices

