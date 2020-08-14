“Wheat futures trade held in a narrow rage,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. "Talk of higher World supplies and slow start to the export year continues to offer resistance to futures. In front of the USDA report managed funds sold wheat futures looking for bearish numbers. The report was bearish wheat but funds returned as buyers when corn prices rallied.”
Most of Friday’s early bump in the wheat market seemed to be due to technical factors. “The wheat market traded higher at the open on a bout of short covering and technical buying,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Mpls and KC seemed to have run out of gas near the close, showing 1/4-1/2 cent to the good at the end of the session.”