Favorable conditions for filling spring wheat is advertised for most of northern and eastern Europe with some disruptions to harvest noted, according to Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Underlying market support stems from Russia’s short wheat crop and rumors of the region limiting exports.
French wheat futures and Russian wheat prices are higher, though there might be a ban on harvest data, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Egypt paid $294-$296 for wheat, highest in six years and up $35 in just 16 days.
