Buying was more aggressive throughout yesterday’s session, Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said, which came off of the good export reports. “If the China deal comes to pass, the trade expects they may buy small portions of U.S. Hard Red Wheat to spend money.”
The Chicago March contract managed to hold the $5.15 mark, which is the moving average and now is hovering around resistance. “We want to be more on the sell side on the Chicago contracts,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said.
