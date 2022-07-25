 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

“The wheat markets saw follow-through from the Sunday night higher open on the news of the bombing of the port in Ukraine,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Export inspections for wheat were the best total of the new marketing year. Inspections are behind the USDA by 35 mln bushels.”

Traders continue to weigh the world supply news against inflation- and recession-based demand concerns. “US winter wheat harvest is estimated near 82%,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat futures still near season low on inflation and recession demand worries vs tightening of World wheat supplies.”

