Yesterdays’ report was “not a big market mover” for wheat, though it did get swept higher amid the rally in beans and corn. The wheat market eased back overnight as the market digested slightly higher wheat acres.
Expect mixed trade to continue in wheat, but also to “follow in the footsteps of corn and beans,” Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. The Ukranian wheat crop is expected to be at 28.5 mln tonnes, a 3.6 mln tonne increase from last year.
