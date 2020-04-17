It’s a mixed bag in international wheat news today. There is “disappointment” that U.S. HRW did not connect on Egypt’s tender due to high freight differential. Elsewhere, Romania’s ban on cereal grain exports to non-EU countries was lifted yesterday.
And, on the positive side, Taiwan tendered for 220 tmt of U.S. milling wheat with an April 23 deadline, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
