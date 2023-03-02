Wheat markets rebounded slight, “stopping their slide,” CHS Hedging said. Russia’s wheat crop was reduced by 700,000 tonnes due to the weather issues seen this year, which may give some support.
U.S. winter wheat potential is “at risk” as drought conditions continue in the Central and Southern Plains, ADM Investor Services said. “As the winter wheat crop begins to green up and moves into booting/heading stages in coming weeks, potential cold weather outbreaks may lower yield potential and will thus need to be monitored closely.”
