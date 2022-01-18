Strong prices to begin a four-day week in wheat “indicates weather watchers are still concerned about continued dryness across the South Plains HRW crop areas,” Total farm Marketing said.
Russia’s wheat crop is rising 9% year over year, ADM Investor Services said. “While that may slightly discourage farmers from crops like wheat, significant acreage cuts aren’t expected.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.