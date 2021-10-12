Wheat futures are firm this morning, underpinned by new highs in oats this week. Russian wheat values were seen adding some underlying support to the wheat market as prices rise for 12 straight weeks.
“In addition, U.S. wheat production is at a 19-year low,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging is expecting wheat prices, which are higher across the board this morning led by the Minneapolis, to continue to go higher this morning as traders wait for USDA reports.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
