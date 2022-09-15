 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

On Thursday wheat gave back gains made earlier in the week. “Wheat fell right back to where it started the week as there is no news to feed the bulls, but spreads firmed,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Overall, futures are moving steadily higher and looking for a reason to rally.”

“Wheat futures ended lower after US RR and unions came to tentative contract agreement to avoid a nationwide strike,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some flour buyers had reached out for trucks to keep producing. Those had to be cancelled. World Q3 wheat exports are down 9 mmt from last year.”

