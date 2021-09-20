 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

The weakness in row crop markets spilled over to wheat. “The wheat market took a step back from spillover weakness in the row crops and outside influences,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “December Minneapolis wheat finished below the 50-day moving average of $8.96 ½.”

“Wheat futures traded lower along with a host of other commodities,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Concern about China economy and crackdown on capitalism weighed on US stocks and energy prices. Talk of higher US debt could increase US individual and corporate taxes rallied US Dollar and also offered resistance to commodity prices.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat was unchanged overnight. “Fundamentally, traders will continue to react to weather issues around the world while garnering near-term sup…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat was higher on two-sided trade with Kansas City wheat leading the charge,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “The USDA weekly export…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Russia’s September exports of wheat, barley and corn are estimated at 4.8 million metric tons, up from 4.6 million tons in August, the Sovecon…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets are higher as global supplies continue to tighten and there is a lack of “good quality protein wheat,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedg…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

There is some concern about dryness in Australia leading to lower wheat and canola yields, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Supply concerns are hitting the wheat market as the winter wheat crop moved to 12% planted in today’s report, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News