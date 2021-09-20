The weakness in row crop markets spilled over to wheat. “The wheat market took a step back from spillover weakness in the row crops and outside influences,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “December Minneapolis wheat finished below the 50-day moving average of $8.96 ½.”
“Wheat futures traded lower along with a host of other commodities,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Concern about China economy and crackdown on capitalism weighed on US stocks and energy prices. Talk of higher US debt could increase US individual and corporate taxes rallied US Dollar and also offered resistance to commodity prices.”