Expect the wheat market to trade lower again on fears of the Coronavirus, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. She noted that Egypt’s cabinet is expecting to have enough wheat reserves to last through June.
Fundamentals “look supportive,” on new crop wheat, but outside markets are bearish, The Hightower Report said. They are looking at $5.83 ¾ for resistance, and $5.59 ½ as March wheat’s support.
