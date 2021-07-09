 Skip to main content
Wheat

Mpls and KC traded higher this morning on dry conditions in the Northern Plains and harvest progress moving past half-way with reports of lower yields coming in, said CHS Hedging. The outlook is mixed on crop worries and spillover weakness in the corn market.

Sean Lusk of Walsh Trading said in his view, the trade is being a little overly optimistic about the condition of this year’s spring wheat crop. Of particular note, the amount of crop rated P/VP jumped 11 points to 50%, as continued dry weather and heat whittled crop prospects.

