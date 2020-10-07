Wheat surged today on continued dry weather concerns in “most parts of the globe,” Virginia McGathey noted as most contracts broke through the $6 mark.
“World demand for U.S. Wheat depends mostly on lower prices for U.S. Wheat for now to compete with Russia, Europe, and other sellers,” Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group said. “The overseas weather is presenting increasing problems for the next Winter Crop.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.