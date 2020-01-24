After hitting highs this week, the wheat market is “on the defensive,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices were thought to be due for a correction.”
“This week there was talk that Argentina may have oversold their 2020 crop,” ADM Investor Services said. “Their crop could be near 19 mmt,” they said. “Farmers sold 15 mmt. Exports own 13 mmt with export licenses near 12 mmt.”
