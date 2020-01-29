The wheat markets were lower across the board overnight and are currently at the low end of their trading ranges. According to Michaela White of CHS Hedging, March spring wheat broke below its 100-day moving average for the first time in over a month, currently is at $5.39¼.
“Wheat futures got a bit over their skis there for a bit and are correcting,” said John Payne of Daniels Marketing. Prices should find some footing in the near term, he said.
Syria is buying wheat again, Allendale said.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
