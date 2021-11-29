The wheat market traded lower on big Australian crop ideas and Egypt’s enormous wheat purchase from Russia, Romania and Ukraine, according to CHS Hedging.
Wheat futures were mixed amid ideas that the new COVID-19 variant may not be as bad as predicted and the fact that Australia raised its wheat, barley and canola crop estimates, according to ADM Investor Services.
