World wheat demand is expected to increase, and the U.S. hard red winter crop could be lower, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Pakistan is hot and India’s wheat crop is in decline.
Wheat
The good-to-excellent rating for winter wheat - 38% this year compared to almost 50% last year - is definitely a concern for some, said Seth M…
Wheat markets were higher: Minneapolis up on forecast of another blizzard this week in Spring Wheat growing area, Chicago was lower on specula…
“Rain in the northern Plains and Canada may slow plantings of the spring wheat crop there – this may somewhat offset the higher estimate of Ca…
Russian wheat exports continue, and may actually increase drastically, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Reuters is reporting this week tha…
New highs in the dollar overnight are likely creating headwinds for the wheat rallies, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. July Chic…
“Like most commodities, wheat traded higher overnight on concern about lower Black Sea wheat exports,” ADM Investor Services said. “There is a…
Wheat futures are “following world markets higher,” but a higher dollar is making U.S. wheat “less competitive,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging…
“Wheat futures made a big gap higher overnight, unsurprising after winter wheat conditions came in near a record low,” CHS Hedging said. “Cold…
Wheat markets are mixed with possible rains coming to the Southwestern plains. The Northern plains are facing cool weather, CHS Hedging said, …
All three classes of wheat made lows early in the day and recovered most of their losses by the end of the day, according to CHS Hedging.