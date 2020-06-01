“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Forecast of better Europe and Black Sea weather weighed on French wheat prices which offered resistance to US futures. Trade estimates US winter wheat harvest near 5% done. Trade also estimates US winter wheat crop rating to remain near 54 pct good/excellent.”
Traders were watching export trends. “Last week’s wheat export shipments were 499,353 MT, bringing the MYTD export total to 24.896 MMT,” Barchart.com said. “USDA estimates 19/20 wheat shipments will reach 26.4 MMT. China was the top destination for the week’s wheat shipments with 189,001 MT (37%).”