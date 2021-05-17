 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat markets began the week moving lower, as drought-challenged North Dakota is expected to get rains. “Lower across all three classes led by the Minneapolis market finishing 25 cents lower as the 7-week forecast shows decent rains expected to fall over much of North Dakota,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said.

“Wheat traded lower. Improved forecast for rains across parts of Canada prairie and US north plains late this week weighed on Minneapolis wheat futures,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lower World wheat prices versus US export prices. Rains in Europe also offered resistance to Matif wheat futures despite low current stocks.”

