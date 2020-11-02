Analysts are watching basis and other reports as harvest continues.
“As harvest wears on, there are some whining basis levels, but in general we’ve been impressed with the firm basis through harvest,” Stewart-Peterson said. “We also hear continued reports from many producers that corn piled on the ground is nearly nonexistent this year.”
Grain markets were processing a lot of information ahead of the Presidential election tomorrow. “A wild day was noted in the grains, energy and equity markets as the trade positions itself ahead of tomorrow’s U.S. Presidential election,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging said.