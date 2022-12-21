Winter storms disrupt grain transport, may damage wheat

A winter storm in the Midwest may slow down logistics of grain movement for a few days, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
People are also reading…
Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said that estimated ethanol production margins remain in negative territory and just off the lowest level since early April, in her morning report today.
The Argentina soybean crop that has emerged is in very poor condition, and the rains may bring some improvement. But until the drought is busted, a few days of dry weather will reverse any improvements, The Hightower Report said today.