Winter storms disrupt grain transport, may damage wheat

A winter storm in the Midwest may slow down logistics of grain movement for a few days, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said that estimated ethanol production margins remain in negative territory and just off the lowest level since early April, in her morning report today.

The Argentina soybean crop that has emerged is in very poor condition, and the rains may bring some improvement. But until the drought is busted, a few days of dry weather will reverse any improvements, The Hightower Report said today.

Snow storm set to hit Midwest

Freezing temperatures are pushing through the northwestern Plains and snow into the Midwest, and warmer temps will likely hold off until the n…

Soybeans

Similar to corn markets, volume is slowing down in soy markets as well, CHS Hedging said. “The Rosaria Grains Exchange estimated Argentina’s s…

Corn

Jim Warren of CHS Hedging reports “very light holiday trade overnight with underlying weakness ahead of the day session.”

Wheat

“Wheat futures ended mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Chicago and MLS ended lower. KC ended higher. There was some conc…

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of needed rains across the dry areas of Argentina and concern abo…

Wheat

Wheat futures were slightly lower overnight said Steve Freed of ADM Investor services, but concern about U.S. south plains and Midwest cold te…

Interest rates increase

Fed interest rates increased by 0.5% yesterday, putting them in a range of 4.25-4.5%, leaving the door open for more increases in the coming y…

