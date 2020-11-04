A volatile overnight session is giving way to an anxious feel to markets this morning as the U.S. presidential election remains undecided, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Obviously, it’s going to be a rocky road today as the entire world sits on the edge of their seat as we wait for final votes in key states to be counted,” he said.
Though the election votes have been cast, there is still a bit of uncertainty ahead, Allendale said. Virus numbers remain quite high and the economic implications are clear for U.S. biofuels. The expect the first WASDE poll will be released either later this afternoon or early tomorrow morning.