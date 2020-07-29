Talking about good weather, potentially record yields, stagnant demand and lower prices has been an exhausting broken record for most of the summer but today’s action seems like the bulls finally ran out of patience for more Chinese demand or any late-season U.S. weather problem, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “With the forecast there appears to be no reason for any meaningful rally which means a slow grind lower toward harvest,” he said.
Grains operations of Chinese food giant COFCO and U.S. agribusiness firm Bunge Argentina have been hit by the detection of cases of COVID-19 among workers, underscoring a challenge for the South American country as infection numbers rise, Reuters reported.