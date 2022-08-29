Yield predictions push corn up, soybeans down

The Pro Farmer tour last week left soybean prices lower and corn prices higher as lower yields were the message for corn and higher for soybeans, Bryan Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning. He also notes that more grain exported out of Ukraine is keeping a cap on prices.
While the U.S. new-crop soybean open export commitment is record high, the China COVID-19 lockdown and their slowing economy could reduce their total soybean imports, Steve Freed of ADM investors said.
Australia is set for its third bumper wheat crop after needed rains, Total Farm Marketing said.