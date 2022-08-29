 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yield predictions push corn up, soybeans down

The Pro Farmer tour last week left soybean prices lower and corn prices higher as lower yields were the message for corn and higher for soybeans, Bryan Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning. He also notes that more grain exported out of Ukraine is keeping a cap on prices.

While the U.S. new-crop soybean open export commitment is record high, the China COVID-19 lockdown and their slowing economy could reduce their total soybean imports, Steve Freed of ADM investors said.

Australia is set for its third bumper wheat crop after needed rains, Total Farm Marketing said.

"Better" yields in Illinois

“There is talk that China 2022 corn crop could be lower than USDA August estimate but if China is going to buy corn for import they may wait f…

Pro Farmer Tour continues

Ukraine continues to load out vessels according to reports, CHS Hedging said. There are 36 vessels that have been loaded since early August, i…

Soybeans

Soybean futures are higher as Day 2 of the Pro Farmer Tour produced some disappointing results, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

Fed meeting, crop tour wrap up week

Mortgage rates are at the highest level since June “adding pressure to an already slowing housing market,” CHS Hedging said. That adds to econ…

Corn

Yesterday’s Crop Progress reported by the USDA that said corn was 55% good-to-excellent down 2% from last week, according to Daniel Flynn of t…

