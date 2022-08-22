Yields look 'less than ideal' on tour

People are also reading…
“Boots on the ground and farmers we have communicated with continue to suggest that a less than ideal spring would likely lead to less-than-ideal expectation for this year's (corn) crop,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…What appears to be forming is that yield is probably somewhere south of 175.4 bushels an acre, the last USDA estimate.”
Analysts continue to have some hope for US soybean yields. “Some feel soybean yield potential could be higher than USDA August yield,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Interesting to see climatologist could see La Nina lasting into 2023. This could suggest another dry year for Brazil and Northern Argentina.”