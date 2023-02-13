People are also reading…
Reuters reports an outbreak of African swine fever was found in Hong Kong, killing 45 pigs, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning. Traders will monitor the situation closely as the Hong Kong farm is near the border with mainland China, “but it may provide some underlying support,” The Hightower Report said today.
The cattle market remains in an overbought condition, but supply is likely to tighten ahead and demand factors short-term still look OK, Hightower said this morning.