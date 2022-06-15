 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ag groups file brief on California pork restrictions

The American Farm Bureau Federation and National Pork Producers Council filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of California’s Proposition 12, Farm Bureau reported. The state law seeks to ban the sale of pork from hogs that don’t meet the state’s arbitrary production standards, even if the pork was raised on farms outside of California.

