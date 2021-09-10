 Skip to main content
‘Aggressive selling’ for hogs

“October cattle closed lower on the session with a range similar to Wednesday and Thursday,” the Hightower Report said. “After the 11-day collapse, the inside trading session yesterday might suggest either a recovery bounce, or at least some short-term consolidation. The market is trading discount to the cash market as traders see short-term demand indicators as bearish.”

“October hogs closed sharply lower and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since June 24,” the Hightower Report said. “The aggressive selling developed even after better-than-expected export demand from China. Cash markets remain in a steady downtrend, and this seems to be helping to rationalize the stiff discount of futures to the cash market.”

