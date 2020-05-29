A Tyson pork plant in Storm Lake, Iowa, is being temporarily closed as 22% of the workforce tested positive for COVID-19, Allendale said. The plant was expected to reopen next week, but this will continue to slow down reopening production.
In this week’s export sales report:
- Beef: net sales of 11,500 tonnes was “up noticeably” from last week and the four-week average, according to the USDA.
- Pork: Net sales of 20,600 tonnes after last week’s net reductions. China accounted for 6,100 tonnes of the sales.