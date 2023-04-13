People are also reading…
“June cattle gapped higher on the opening and into new contract highs for the fifth session in a row before closing lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The key reversal is a bearish technical development. The continued strength in the beef market and a strong uptrend in the cash market with June trading at a stiff discount to the cash has continued to support.”
“June hogs closed lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down into a new contract low,” the Hightower Report said. “The downside breakout leaves 85.97 and then 85.17 as the next downside target. While June is trading at a normal premium to the cash market, traders await a turn up in the cash market trend, and the higher trade for the pork market.”