ASF continuing to hit China herd

According to a Reuters report, a wave of African Swine Flu has wiped out 20% of the northern region’s breeding herd in China, CHS Hedging said. “This raises more fears regarding the impact of losses going forward in other regions of the country.”
Cattle demand is “extremely bullish” as consumers see a surge in spendable income with the stimulus payments, The Hightower Report said. “In addition, the beef pipeline is expanding as more and more restaurants, food service companies and entertainment businesses reopen.”