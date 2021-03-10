ASF in China the ‘elephant in the back of the room’

China announced several “small” African swine fever outbreaks in three more provinces over the weekend, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “ASF remains the elephant in the back of the room that could come charging at the bulls at any second or just sit quietly for weeks or months,” he said. “Markets hate uncertainty and ASF is causing just enough to be a problem.”
It is a complicated analysis to determine how the ebb and flow of off premise dining differs from at home meals, according to The Cattle Report. There is no doubt about the severity of damage to restaurant traffic during the pandemic.