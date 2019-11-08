China is still “scouring” the world for meat to replace the supply lost by African swine fever, a Reuters report said. The article goes on to discuss the European Union’s impact, as other Asian countries are dealing with losses due to the disease as well.
Despite the December live cattle trend losing “a bit of momentum,” Stewart-Peterson said tat the trend is still pointing to higher prices. They added that yesterday’s higher close in beef values should allow the cash markets to continue rallying today.