ASF may not had big impact in Chinese hog inventories

Comments from China’s agriculture ministry that China's breeding sow inventories kept growing in the first two months of the year could be a sign that the recent resurgence of African swine fever may not far have had a significant impact so, according to The Hightower Report.
Some weather-stressed cattle were dropped from this week's show list, according to The Cattle Report.. The storm from last weekend hit Nebraska and was followed by yesterday's white out in Texas. The northern Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles suffer winds and wet snow. Spring storms are generally short lived.