 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ASF may not had big impact in Chinese hog inventories

ASF may not had big impact in Chinese hog inventories

Comments from China’s agriculture ministry that China's breeding sow inventories kept growing in the first two months of the year could be a sign that the recent resurgence of African swine fever may not far have had a significant impact so, according to The Hightower Report.

Some weather-stressed cattle were dropped from this week's show list, according to The Cattle Report.. The storm from last weekend hit Nebraska and was followed by yesterday's white out in Texas. The northern Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles suffer winds and wet snow. Spring storms are generally short lived.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The cattle market is concerned about a premium to the cash market in the April contract, which is expected to limit upside, Total Farm Marketi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

The Lean hog index, trading at its highest levels since June 2017, gained .89 to 87.56 to end the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Mar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Yesterday’s trade “was a positive technical development,” The Hightower Report said, as it appears a short-term low is in place. “Traders expe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News