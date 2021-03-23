 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ASF may support hogs in the short term

ASF may support hogs in the short term

The recent outbreak of African Swine Fever has killed 9.09 mln sows in China, according to the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture Rural Affairs in the months of January and February. “This could lead to large pork exports for more than a year,” Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. “

Continued hopes for strong consumer demand in the weeks ahead “could help support the cash market,” The Hightower Report said, as stimulus checks reach many people. “Cash markets are beginning to work higher and beef prices have been improving in the last several days.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The hog cash market “remains extremely strong,” Total Farm Marketing said, as tighter supplies of hogs are expected to support the market.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News