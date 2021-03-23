ASF may support hogs in the short term

The recent outbreak of African Swine Fever has killed 9.09 mln sows in China, according to the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture Rural Affairs in the months of January and February. “This could lead to large pork exports for more than a year,” Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. “
Continued hopes for strong consumer demand in the weeks ahead “could help support the cash market,” The Hightower Report said, as stimulus checks reach many people. “Cash markets are beginning to work higher and beef prices have been improving in the last several days.”