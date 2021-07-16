ASF news moves hog markets

It was a fairly choppy day to end the week, but ended up being a day of liquidation.
“August cattle closed moderately lower on the session and closed near the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “The market experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the day but COVID concerns and a weak stock market may have sparked long liquidation selling into the weekend.”
“The continued strong advance in pork cutout values plus news of African swine fever in Germany were factors to support the strong gains in the hog market,” the Hightower Report said. “Some of the short-term news is positive for the market but the slowdown in buying from China, and news of the very fast growth in the China pig heard are seen as limiting factors for a rally.”