ASF results in massive culling in China

Rumors are circulating of a new strain of African swine flu in China, and some have reported culling of more than 6 million diseased sows, according to The Cattle Report. This is equal to the size of the entire U.S. population. The lean hog futures market has been shooting higher, and if the rumor is validated, it could be very positive for beef.
The hog market is heavily over-bought and is due for a setback, but the strong fundamentals will keep buyers active on pullbacks, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The fundamental strength has been fueled by the possible resurgence of African swine fever in China. Chinese hog prices are trending higher.