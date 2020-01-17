African Swine Fever is spreading across southeast Asia and eastern Europe, Allendale said, with cases in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Korea, Poland, Belgium and Bulgaria. They said these countries, and others nearby hoping to avoid the disease “are cracking down on travelers, increasing cargo screenings and banning meat imports.”
The cash cattle market might disappoint some traders, The Hightower Report said, with mostly unchanged trade occurring this week. “They may be growing tired of waiting for evidence that China has interest in purchasing U.S. beef.”