The World Organization for Animal Health for animal health reported 55 findings of African swine fever (ASF) in Poland near the border with Germany last month. “This is further evidence that ASF is nearing a major EU producer/exporter. The closest finding was 18.6 miles from the German border, Allendale said.
Meanwhile China, a country still reeling from ASF, announced the country would continue to release pork from government stocks both before and after the Chinese New Year. Since December 12 the government has released 130,000 metric tons into the domestic market. That’s just a “small portion of their needs”, Allendale said.
According to the Hightower Report, for longer term beef prices, the bulls are counting on supportive forces namely “hope” that China will eventually be a strong buyer of U.S. beef and eventually Australian beef supplies will tighten. China currently buys little U.S. beef, and Australia is in liquidation mode in the short-term, The Hightower Report said.