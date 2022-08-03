August hogs, cattle find gains Wednesday

People are also reading…
August hogs closed sharply higher on the day and now sit at their highest point since March 31, The Hightower report said. “The surge higher in pork cutout values have supported solid gains as the slow slaughter pace continues and producer still appear current with marketings.”
Cattle markets are closing “sharply higher” on the day, with the buying pushing the market to its highest point since May 5, Total Farm Marketing said. “Strong packer profit margins and ideas that average weights will continue to drop with the high temperatures helped to support.”