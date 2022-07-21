August hogs continue rising

People are also reading…
"August cattle closed near unchanged after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “Strong Packer margins plus a recent firm tone to the beef market are seen as positive factors, but the fear of some forced liquidation of cattle due to excessive heat in the South has helped to limit the buying support.”
“August hogs closed sharply higher on the day and the market has left a gap for the second day in a row,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since April 25. A continued strong advance in the cash market plus pork values trading up near the highest level in 13 months has helped to support.”