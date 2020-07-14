The market faces a surge in beef production over the near term as backed-up and heavier-weight cattle move on to the market during a period of weak demand, The Hightower Report said.
Export news is impressive with China the largest buyer of U.S. port so for this year, The Hightower Report said. China total imports of meat for the first six months of the year reached 4.75 million tons, up 73.5 person from a year ago,” The Hightower Report said. But concerns continue as traders noted President Trump’s announcement Friday that Phase 2 talks will not continue right now, as tensions grow between the two countries.